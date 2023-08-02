Man found dead after Brooklyn concert in 2nd disappearance in weeks, police say

For the second time since June, a man who was last seen at a Brooklyn music complex was found dead at a nearby creek, the New York City Police Department said.

The body of a man identified as John Castic, 27, was discovered late Tuesday morning in Newtown Creek, the police said in a statement.

Castic had been reported missing after he was last seen early Saturday at the Brooklyn Mirage venue, a few blocks from the creek, the department said.

Officers pulled Castic's body out of the water and emergency medical personnel declared him dead, the department said.

