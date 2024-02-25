Secret Service extinguish man on fire outside Israeli Embassy

A man is critically injured after he was on fire in front of the Israeli Embassy in Washington D.C. Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Firefighters responded to a call for a person on fire just before 1 p.m. E.T. in the 3500 block of International Drive NW, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

At 12:58 PM @dcfireems responded to call for person on fire outside the Israeli Embassy. Arrived to find fire extinguished by members of @SecretService Uniformed Division. 1 adult male transported critical life threatening injuries to an area hospital. #DCBravest — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) February 25, 2024

When first responders arrived, they found that the blaze had been put out by the Secret Service, the fire department said.

The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fire was extinguished. It was not immediately clear how he came to be on fire.

The Secret Service officers responded to a report of a person experiencing a possible medical or mental health emergency, said Joe Routh, a U.S. Secret Service spokesman.

In a video posted online, a person can be heard saying, “Hi, sir, can I help you?” as the man approaches the gate to the embassy. The person again asks, “Can I help you, sir,” and then the man lights the fire.

The individual burned for about a minute and collapsed on the ground, according to the video, before law enforcement began to extinguish the fire.

The police said an explosive ordinance disposal unit had also been called to the scene concerning a suspicious vehicle that may be linked to the individual. It later said that no hazardous material was found.

No additional information was immediately released.

Authorities on Sunday afternoon said they were still investigating.

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.