attack

California pregnant woman sets man ablaze after he attacked her, police say

After looking for witnesses and evidence, detectives found security video footage on 900 6th Avenue that captured the two incidents

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

WhatsApp Image 2017-12-28 at 7.16.31 AM (1)
Monica Garske

A pregnant woman reportedly set a man on fire after he attacked her in downtown San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At 10:41 p.m. Wednesday, SDPD received a call about a man attacking a pregnant woman in the 900 block of 6th Avenue. Once arriving at the scene, police spoke with the pregnant woman and witnesses. The woman was bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officers then began looking for a suspect but were unable to find him.

Police then received a call from an injured person in the 1200 block of Market Street at around 11:55 p.m. saying someone had set him on fire an hour before. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Investigators later determined that this man was the suspect who assaulted the pregnant woman and determined the pregnant woman was responsible for the man's burn injuries.

After looking for witnesses and evidence, detectives found security video footage on 900 6th Avenue that captured the two incidents. The video shows the initial physical attack on the pregnant woman by the man and the subsequent use of fire as a weapon by the pregnant woman on the man, police said.

"The San Diego Police Department is dedicated to conducting thorough investigations whenever allegations of a hate crime are brought to our attention. We have received multiple inquiries regarding a man who suffered burn injuries following a confrontation that he has described as a hate crime," police said in a release Wednesday.

U.S. & World

politics 8 mins ago

IRS whistleblowers detail alleged Justice Department meddling in Hunter Biden probe

Russia-Ukraine War 35 mins ago

UN blacklists Russian forces for killing children and attacking schools in Ukraine

SDPD continues to investigate the incident and believes this incident is isolated and says there is no active threat to the community.

This article tagged under:

attackCaliforniaDowntown San Diego
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us