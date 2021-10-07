Man Spotted at 2016 Baseball Game Resembles Fraudster Wanted Since 1998, Authorities Say

A man who was convicted in a $350 million bank fraud scheme and has eluded capture for more than two decades, may have attended a game at Dodger Stadium in 2016, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

Federal authorities are hoping that photos from the game will help the public identify the man who "strongly resembles" John Ruffo.

Ruffo, 66, is on the list of the “15 Most Wanted" fugitives, the Marshals Service said.

