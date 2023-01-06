Crime and Courts

Man Arrested After Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish's LA Home, Police Say

It wasn't immediately known if the singer was at her family home at the time of the attempted burglary.

By CNS

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the family home of singer Billie Eilish in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood Thursday night was arrested. 

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to the area of the home regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisman told City News Service.

The man was arrested shortly after the call, Eisman said.

It was not immediately known if Eilish was at the house during the attempted burglary.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsBillie Eilish
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us