Man Who Went to Washington With Guns, Threatened to Shoot Pelosi Pleads Guilty

Cleveland Meredith Jr. got to the capital on Jan. 6 after the riot ended. He had guns and texted he was thinking about shooting the Democratic House speaker

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

(Photo by Roberto Schmidt /AFP via Getty Images)

A man who drove to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 with guns and ammunition and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head on live television pleaded guilty Friday.

Cleveland Meredith Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of interstate communication of threats, and court documents say an estimated prison term could be up to two years.

Meredith drove from Colorado to the nation's capital for a Jan. 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but he arrived after the riot in which a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents.

He brought a Tavor X95 rifle, a Glock 9mm handgun and around 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

