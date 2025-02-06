California

Watch: Sheriff's deputy rescues driver from submerged car in California

The driver couldn't open the doors or windows to escape, but they were able to call 911.

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Marin County, California, sheriff's deputy successfully pulled a driver from a car submerged in a flooded creek, in a rescue captured on the deputy's body camera.

The rescue happened at around 5 a.m., and the weather at the time was "very poor and roadways were beginning to flood," the sheriff's office said.

The driver hit a large puddle, lost control and crashed into a rising creek, according to the sheriff's office. The driver couldn't open the doors or windows to escape, but they were able to call 911.

Deputy Mike Dawson responded within minutes and immediately jumped into the creek, the sheriff's office said. Water had filled most of the vehicle's cabin, but the trunk was still poking out. Dawson broke the rear window and eventually helped the driver climb out.

By the time the driver was safely back on the road, water had completely inundated the car, the sheriff's office said.

"The entire incident lasts just minutes, showing how significant storm activity can be," the sheriff's office wrote in a post on social media. "We are thankful for the positive outcome during this incident and want to remind everyone to slow down in inclement weather and DO NOT drive through standing water on the road."

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGood News
