Maryland mother accused of shooting 13-year-old daughter in attempt to kill her

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she shot her 13-year-old daughter in Seat Pleasant, Maryland.

Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck at a home just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

While giving her first aid, the officers asked the girl about what happened, and she said she had just been shot after getting home from school, according to court documents.

The girl later told police at the hospital that she and her mother got into an argument when she came home from school that turned physical.

After the fight, the girl started to walk down the stairs at the home, when she heard a gunshot and fell to the bottom of the stairs and was unable to move, charging documents say. Her mother then told her to say she was shot by someone who broke into the home, the girl told police.

The girl's mother, 32-year-old Talecka Brown, initially told police that a person experiencing homelessness shot her daughter and that she was already bleeding when she came home from school, according to police dispatch audio.

Charging documents say investigators could smell the scent of a discharged firearm inside the home. When they asked Brown if there was a gun in the home, she said there was one in a safe, and it was not registered and didn't belong to her, according to police.

After questioning Brown, police arrested her and charged her with first-degree attempted murder and other charges. Court documents say she gave conflicting statements during the interview with police and Brown eventually admitted that she was the only one home with her daughter at the time of the shooting.

The girl remains in critical condition at a hospital, but is stable.

Brown is in jail awaiting a bond review hearing set for Wednesday.

Prince George's County police have taken over the investigation, Seat Pleasant police said.

