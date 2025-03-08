Canada

12 injured in mass shooting at Toronto pub

The suspect remains at large, Toronto police said.

By NBC Staff

Getty Images

A mass shooting at a pub in Toronto has left at least 12 people injured, police announced in a post to X Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:39 p.m. near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive, Toronto police said, which is in the Scarborough section of the city, NBC News reported.

Toronto police have said that four of the people injured are facing non-life threatening injuries, while the extent of the injuries for the other victims is unknown at this time.

The suspect is still at large, police say. He was described as wearing a black balaclava and was seen fleeing in a silver car.

"I am deeply troubled to hear reports of a shooting at a pub in Scarborough," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a post on X. "I have spoken to Chief Demkiw and he has assured me all necessary resources have been deployed. This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details. My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

