A 12-foot-long alligator was discovered Monday in a ditch in Mont Belvieu, which is located approximately 30 miles east of Houston.

The city's public works department, along with animal control, came up with an inventive solution to safely rescue the gator.

Credit: City of Mont Belvieu, Texas Facebook

The Mont Belvieu Public Works Department used a grapple truck to lift the alligator out of the ditch.

“It was truly a team effort today as Public Works used their grapple truck to assist Animal Control in removing this 12 ft. gator from a ditch along Eagle Drive. Great grab, guys!” the city said on Facebook.

As can be seen in the video, the grapple truck operator carefully lifted the raucous reptile into the solid waste truck to transport it back to its home.