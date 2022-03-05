Russia-Ukraine War

Mastercard, Visa Suspend Operations in Russia After Invasion

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine

Getty Images

Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia, the companies said Saturday, in the latest blow to the country's financial system after its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.

“We don't take this decision lightly,” Mastercard said in a statement, adding that it made the move after discussions with customers, partners and governments.

More Russia-Ukraine War Coverage

politics 13 hours ago

PayPal Suspends Its Services in Russia Over Ukraine War

Russia Mar 4

Russia Blocks Access to Facebook

Visa said it's working with clients and partners in Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days.

"We are compelled to act following Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the unacceptable events that we have witnessed,” Visa Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement.

Many other companies around the world have also made moves to increase the financial pressure on Russia and its people because of its attack on Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"This war and the ongoing threat to peace and stability demand we respond in line with our values," Kelly said.

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarMasterCardVISA
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us