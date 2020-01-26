Mavericks to Retire Kobe Bryant’s No. 24

The Mavericks will retire the number 24 in honor of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, Dallas announced.

Five players have worn the number 24 in Mavericks history: Mark Aguirre (1982-89), Jim Jackson (1993-97), Hubert Davis (1998-2001), Pavel Podkolzin (2005-06) and Richard Jefferson (2015).

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon," the Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement. "Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father."

Bryant wore No. 8 when he entered the NBA in 1997 through 2006, but switched to No. 24 from 2007 to his retirement in 2016.

In 60 career games against the Mavericks, Bryant averaged 24.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from the floor.

"Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy," the statement said. "We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."