After plenty of fan speculation, McDonald's announced it is bringing a new menu item to the U.S. for a limited time -- and it's a twist on a well-known chain favorite.

The new item, which comes after social media teases from the chain, marks a new kind of Big Mac for McDonalds -- a chicken Big Mac.

The new take on the 1968 classic Big Mac will make its debut in the U.S., though the item has already appeared on menus around the world.

The limited-time offering will become available on Oct. 10 at participating locations and only while supplies last.

“With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, said in a statement.

The new sandwich will feature familiar toppings for Big Mac lovers, only this time with tempura-battered chicken patties.

The world's largest hamburger chain noted that eagle-eyed fans may have spotted a similar sandwich in LA over the weekend, where a "Chicken Sandwich" made a one day-only appearance at pop-up restaurant McDonnell's, featuring a similar recipe to the Chicken Big Mac. McDonald's said it was behind the entire experience.

"Now that the secret is out, we have a question to pose: is the Chicken Big Mac a Big Mac?" the chain asked in a press release, revealing that it plans to have internet star Kai Cenat and "famous friends" try the new item on a live stream, sharing "their unfiltered reactions."

It's the latest update from the chain, which also this week announced the return of its beloved Boo Buckets, this time with a new look.

In a Monday announcement, the Chicago-based burger chain revealed the iconic Halloween pails would return to McDonald's Happy Meals beginning in mid-October. It also unveiled new bucket designs for 2024, saying the nostalgic pails were getting a "refresh."

However, some on social media didn't love the updated look.

According to the announcement, the buckets will hit McDonald's stores beginning Oct. 15 and will be available "while supplies last."

In addition to the Boo Buckets, the chain also recently debuted a Crocs Happy Meal and other menu changes.