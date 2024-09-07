Mega millions

Mega Millions rises to $800 million after no big winner Friday night

Tuesday's jackpot also has an estimated $401.8 million lump-sum cash option.

By Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in no winners, creating an estimated $800 million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing.

If won, the $740 million, which came with a $371.6 million lump-sum cash option, would have been the seventh-largest jackpot won in Mega Millions history.

However, in the history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has always reached at least $1 billion after surpassing $656 million, which was the world-record jackpot back in 2012.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

The large value is the result of having no Mega Millions jackpot winner drawn since June 4, when a lucky player in Illinois won $552 million.

The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Attorney Andrew Stoltmann has represented 12 lottery winners, many of whom lost all their winnings through bad investments, reckless spending and greedy relatives. “Unfortunately, the people who win the lottery think at that point, the journey is over. And what they don’t realize is that the journey has really just begun,” says the Chicago-based Stoltmann.

