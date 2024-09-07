Mega Millions rises to $800 million after no big winner Friday night

Friday's Mega Millions drawing resulted in no winners, creating an estimated $800 million jackpot for Tuesday's drawing.
If won, the $740 million, which came with a $371.6 million lump-sum cash option, would have been the seventh-largest jackpot won in Mega Millions history.
However, in the history of Mega Millions, the jackpot has always reached at least $1 billion after surpassing $656 million, which was the world-record jackpot back in 2012.
The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $$1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida.
The large value is the result of having no Mega Millions jackpot winner drawn since June 4, when a lucky player in Illinois won $552 million.
The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.