Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $630M After No Winning Tickets Drawn

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $630 million for Friday's drawing after no winning ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing were 2-31-32-37-70 with a Megaball of 25. The night's $555 million jackpot was the fifth largest in the lottery's history. Should the estimated prize top $648 million before the next drawing, it would mark the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

While no one hit the jackpot, four tickets — one each in California, North Carolina, New Hampshire and Arizona — matched all five white balls to win second prize.

The $630 million jackpot is for an annuity option, paid over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for cash prizes, which for Mega Millions would be $359.7 million cash.

The current Mega Millions record is $1.536 billion, sold in Oct. 2018. Powerball holds the world record for a jackpot worth $1.586 billion shared among three winning tickets on Jan. 13, 2016.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 15, allowing the top prize to grow larger and larger over the last three months.

Such a long stretch without a winner is rare but also reflects the incredibly small odds of matching all six numbers — one in 302.5 million.

Those prizes also would be subject to federal taxes, and most states would take a cut as well.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

