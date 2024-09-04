Mega millions

Mega Millions rises to estimated $740 million after no big winner drawn Tuesday night

Friday's jackpot has a lump-sum cash option estimated at $366.3 million.

By NBC Staff

A lucky Chevron gas station in Encino sold the two winning tickets in December 2023.
Getty Images

An estimated $740 million Mega Millions jackpot is up for grabs Friday night after no one won the big prize on Tuesday's drawing.

Here are Tuesday's winning numbers: 12, 41, 43, 52, 55, 9 and a Megaplier of 4x. Tuesday's jackpot was the seventh-highest lottery jackpot ever.

The ticket for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, worth $1.58 billion, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023, in Florida

Lottery jackpots grow so large because the odds of winning are so small. For Mega Millions, players have a 1 in 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize. 

And, lottery winnings do not come without taxes. There's a mandatory 24% federal withholding for winnings above $5,000 that goes straight to the IRS; some states tax lottery winnings as well.

“The lesson didn’t really go according to plan.” Math professor Nicholas Kapoor bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate how improbable it is to win the lottery – and then he won $100,000. Here’s what he wants you to know about playing the Powerball.

