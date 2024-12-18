Crime and Courts

Megan Thee Stallion seeks restraining order, says imprisoned Tory Lanez continues to harass her

In December 2022, Tory Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

By Andrew Dalton | The Associated Press

FILE – This combo image shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d’ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of “P-Valley,” June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Megan Thee Stallion asked a court on Tuesday to issue a restraining order against Tory Lanez, who she says is harassing her from prison through surrogates as he serves a 10-year sentence for shooting her in the feet.

The petition filed by the hip-hop star in Los Angeles Superior Court asks the judge to prevent the Canadian rapper Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, from using third parties to continue the same online harassment of Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, that he engaged in and encouraged before his imprisonment.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Even now, while behind bars, Mr. Peterson shows no signs of stopping,” the petition says. "Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization."

An email seeking comment from Lanez's lawyers was not immediately returned.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 13 years, while defense attorneys wanted probation for the rapper.

The filing says bloggers acting on Lanez behalf continue to cast doubt on her allegations, making false claims including that the gun and bullet fragments in the case are missing. The petition says the protective order issued to prevent the previous harassment is no longer in effect.

In December 2022, Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

U.S. & World

Scams 2 hours ago

USPS issues warning about a package tracking text message scam. What to know

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Tennessee woman accused of selling fake weight loss drugs as counterfeit concerns grow

In August of last year, he received the 10-year sentence, bringing what seemed to be a conclusion to a three-year legal and cultural saga that saw two careers, and lives, thrown into turmoil.

The new court filing was first reported by TMZ.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us