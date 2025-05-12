A record number of people are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day.

More than 45 million Americans are expected to travel domestically for the holiday, AAA projected on Monday. The number counts people who will travel at least 50 miles from home from Thursday, May 22, to Monday, May 26.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

AAA's projection of 45.1 million travelers would set a new Memorial Day record, surpassing the previous high of 44 million in 2005.

Last year saw 43.7 million people travel for the holiday, including a record number travelers screened at U.S. airports.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

While millions will travel a far distance, not all trips will be far from home.

“Memorial Day weekend getaways don’t have to be extravagant and costly,” Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said. “While some travelers embark on dream vacations and fly hundreds of miles across the country, many families just pack up the car and drive to the beach or take a road trip to visit friends. Long holiday weekends are ideal for travel because many people have an extra day off work and students are off from school.”

Of the 45.1 million people expected to travel this year, 39.4 million are projected to do so by car, 3.61 million by air travel and 2.08 million by other modes of transportation, according to AAA. Drivers will have the added bonus of cheaper gas, as prices haven't seen typical seasonal spikes, though AAA noted they could rise as summer approaches.

Beyond car and air travel, other modes of Memorial Day transportation include train, bus and cruise. The 2.08 million projection is higher than pre-pandemic numbers from 2018 and 2019, but lower than records of the early 2000s.

Best and worst times to travel on Memorial Day weekend

Here's a breakdown of the best times to travel by car on Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA:

Date Worst travel time Best travel time Thursday, May 22 1-9 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Friday, May 23 12-8 p.m. Before 11 a.m. Saturday, May 24 2-6 p.m. Before 12 p.m. Sunday, May 25 1-5 p.m. Before 1 p.m. Monday, May 26 (Memorial Day) 4-7 p.m. Before 2 p.m.

Top Memorial Day travel destinations

Orlando tops the list of U.S. destinations for Memorial Day weekend, while Rome is No. 1 among cities Americans will visit overseas, according to AAA: