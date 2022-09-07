memphis shooting

Memphis Police Warn Residents as They Search for Man After Multiple Shootings

Getty Images

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man accused of shooting multiple people in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, who may have streamed the violence on Facebook.

The number of people shot and their conditions were not immediately available. Police released a photo of the man but did not identify him.

Police tweeted around 7 p.m. for residents to be on alert for a man “responsible for multiple shootings.” Police did not provide additional information about the shooting locations.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

memphis shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us