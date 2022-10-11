Menlo Park

California Tree Trimmer Killed After Falling Into Wood Chipper

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the deadly accident

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A tree trimmer was killed Tuesday after he fell into a wood chipper in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Officers in Menlo Park were called shortly before 1 p.m. on a report of a worker falling into a chipper. Police said the man was found dead from his injuries when officers arrived.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said it could not release the victim's identity pending notification of next of kin.

The state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the man's death, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Menlo ParkMenlo Park Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us