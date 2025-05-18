Mexican navy ship Cuauhtémoc hits the Brooklyn Bridge during training exercise

A sailboat struck the base of the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday evening causing multiple injuries, according to the NYPD.

The crash, which happened just before 8:30 p.m., occurred when the Mexican navy ship Cuauhtémoc hit the bridge during a sailing maneuver on a training cruise, according to a social media post from the Mexican navy.

At least four people are believed to have critical injuries with about 30 other injuries onboard, according to a senior official. A total of 277 people are believed to have been on the ship at the time of the incident, a senior official tells News 4, cautioning that the numbers of injuries and passengers onboard are preliminary and could change.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were closed in both directions but have since reopened, according to NYC emergency management officials. Emergency management officials and inspectors are on the scene to assess what damage, if any, was done to the bridge during the crash, according to multiple officials briefed on the situation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was headed to the scene to survey the situation.

The ship arrived earlier in the week and was docked at Pier 17 of the South Street Seaport Museum and had been open for tours over the weekend. According to the museum, the ship was built at the Celaya Shipyards in Bilbao, Spain in 1981.

With Fleet Week coming up, the Mexican Navy is giving New Yorkers and visitors a sight of its own. The tall training ship ARM Cuauhtémoc is docked at pier 17 and is open for free tours. The South Street Seaport Museum says visitors can stop by over the weekend from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with no reservations needed.