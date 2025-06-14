Trump Administration

Mexico's president calls for no ICE raids during Mexico-Dominican Republic game

The Gold Cup game will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

By Carlos Rodriguez | The Associated Press

An aerial view of SoFi Stadium.
Getty

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged U.S. officials on Friday not to target individuals attending a Gold Cup soccer match in Los Angeles between the Mexican national team and the Dominican Republic.

Dozens of workers have been detained by federal immigration authorities in a series of raids in LA’s fashion district and at Home Depot parking lots in Southern California. More than 100 people have been detained.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“We don’t believe that there will be any raids if there’s a soccer game,” Sheinbaum said in a news conference. “We hope there won’t be any. We call for no action from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Mexico is scheduled to play the Dominican Republic on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in a group stage match of the Gold Cup.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Usually, the Mexican national team matches attract thousands of fans whenever they play in Southern California. Their last match there was in March, when more than 50,000 fans attended a League of Nations semifinal against Canada.

Immigration Jun 9

National Guard troops in LA is latest in long history of deployments during civil rights protests

Immigration Jun 10

How the LA immigration protests differ from '92 Rodney King riots

Protests Jun 12

What to know about ‘No Kings' protests against Trump's policies on Saturday

In the most recent measure in the administration’s immigration crackdown, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops and Marines to the Los Angeles area after the raids sparked days of tumultuous protests throughout the city. The city’s downtown has seen a variety of protests, from quiet to boisterous. Over the weekend, protesters blocked a key freeway and set cars on fire.

For safety concerns, the Mexican national team decided to change hotels earlier in the week and moved from downtown to Long Beach.

Sheinbaum also said that the Mexican consulates in the United States have implemented an information campaign guide for Mexicans in the event of unjust detention by immigration authorities.

“This campaign we are carrying out through the consulates will provide all the information on what to do if detained, as well as ongoing contact with families,” the Sheinbaum said.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationMexico
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us