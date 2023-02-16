Michigan State sporting events to return following fatal campus shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Athletic events at Michigan State will resume competition this weekend both on the road and home after a mass shooting on campus earlier this week killed three students and left five wounded.

Ahead of the announcement, the university said that many discussions were had with health professionals and school leadership, along with conversations with athletes and staff.

"The safety and physical and mental well-being of our students and staff is the primary focus of Michigan State athletics," Director of Athletics Alan Haller said in a statement.

"In consultation with mental health professionals and in conversations with our student-athletes, it became apparent that a return to practice and competition is a crucial part of their recovery. Student-athletes were given an active voice in the decision to return to competition, as well as the autonomy to make their own individual choices about participation.

"Athletics can be a rallying point for a community in need of healing, a fact many of our student-athletes have mentioned to me. The opportunity to represent our entire community has never felt greater. I also recognize that everyone grieves in their own unique manner, and there are some who aren't ready to return to athletic events. Those feelings are incredibly valid, and as Coach Izzo so eloquently stated last night, I hope that we will all focus on taking care of one another."

On Wednesday night, men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo delivered a powerful speech at a candlelight vigil held on campus.

Izzo, who has coached the Spartans since 1995, spoke on gun violence and the importance of togetherness in the MSU community during these tough times.

Among the sporting events postponed due to the mass shooting on Monday night included the men’s basketball team hosting Minnesota on Wednesday night.

The men’s tennis team hosting Drake on Wednesday followed suit along with the women's gymnastics meet at Illinois on Friday.

When do MSU athletes return to competition?

The women's basketball will host Maryland on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. ET, as originally scheduled.

The men's basketball team will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Spartans return home on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to take on Indiana at 9 p.m. ET.

The men's tennis team will not travel to Virginia for matches against Virginia Tech and VCU and will instead host Drake on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The women's tennis matches against Marshall and Columbia this weekend are both canceled.

The hockey team traveled to Madison, Wis. on Wednesday for its competition on Friday and Saturday.

The following teams are scheduled to travel Thursday for their weekend contests on the road: softball to Elon, N.C., baseball to Arizona and women's golf to Melbourne, Fla.

On Friday, wrestling and men's and women's track and field teams are scheduled to travel to Central Michigan and Michigan, respectively. They will also be competing that day.

Athletes on the track and field teams are also scheduled to compete at Notre Dame on Saturday.

When is the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament?

The 26th edition of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament will be held on March 8-12, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago.