Michigan woman receives degree with newborn baby tucked inside graduation gown

A Michigan woman who experienced two major life milestones this month wasn't going to let one get in the way of the other.

Grace Szymchack, a 24-year-old student at Ferris State University, originally had plans to walk the stage on Dec. 15 to receive her bachelor's degree before going in for a scheduled C-section on Dec. 18.

Szymchack's plan was diverted on Dec. 6, when her baby arrived early and she gave birth to her daughter Annabelle.

According to Ferris State University, Szymchack did not want the early arrival of her baby to change her plans for receiving a degree in early childhood education, magna cum laude.

"I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class … so I just brought her to graduation with me," Szymchack said.

Szymchack walked the stage with her 10-day-old infant tucked in her graduation gown and received her degree while her husband and family cheered her on.

Having received her bachelor's degree, Szymchack is now looking forward to a long career in education, fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a teacher.