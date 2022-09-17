plane crash

Mid-Air Plane Crash Leaves 3 Dead in Colorado, Authorities Say

One of the planes that crashed was a single-engine Cessna 172 carrying two passengers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. What type of aircraft the second plane is was unknown, authorities said

One of the planes that crashed was found in a field in Longmont, Colo.
KUSA

Three people are dead after two planes collided mid-air in Colorado Saturday, authorities said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash and the number of fatalities.

No one with the sheriff’s office could be immediately reached Saturday for additional information.

The collision was first reported at 8:54 a.m., according to NBC affiliate KUSA of Denver.

