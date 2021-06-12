Mike Pence

Mike Pence, Wife Buy Suburban Indianapolis Home for $1.93M

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. Second Lady Karen Pence and Vice President Mike Pence attend an official visit ceremony welcoming Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australian first lady Jennifer Morrison at the South Lawn at the White House September 20, 2019 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Morrison will participate in an Oval Office meeting, a joint news conference, and a state dinner during his state visit in Washington.
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

 Former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have purchased a $1.93 million suburban Indianapolis house that sits on a 5-acre spread and features seven bedrooms, a swimming pool and an indoor basketball court.

Pence and his wife, Karen, took out a $1.54 million mortgage on the 10,300-square-foot house in Carmel, just north of Indianapolis, online Hamilton County property records show. The couple paid $130,000 above the home’s $1.8 million list price, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Pence announced in a Jan. 20 speech in his hometown of Columbus after he attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration that he and Karen would be moving back home to Indiana this summer.

U.S. & World

President Biden 23 hours ago

Biden Sells G-7 on Global Tax, But U.S. Congress Is a Hurdle

Biden Administration 21 hours ago

Go Green Or Go Bipartisan? Biden's Big Infrastructure Choice

As vice president, Pence lived in the vice presidential residence on the grounds of the Naval Observatory for four years, and then rented a house in suburban Virginia after leaving office.

Previously, as Indiana’s governor, he lived in the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis.

In his most recent financial disclosure statement filed as vice president in early 2021, Pence listed few assets aside from his Indiana government pension and retirement fund.

But Pence is working on a memoir for Simon & Schuster that is scheduled to come out in 2023. Pence’s agent said in April that the book deal was worth “well into seven figures.”

Pence also recently signed onto the speaker roster for Worldwide Speakers Group, which arranges paying speaking engagements on six continents.

His sprawling new Indiana home appears to have enough flash to entertain potential donors as he considers a potential run for the presidency in 2024.

The home, built in 2008, includes a dock overlooking a pond, a “stunning” in-ground pool at the back of the house that offers a “party-like atmosphere,” a workout room and a 1/3-sized indoor basketball court, according to a listing on Realtor.com.

The residence also has four garages, a spacious basement bar, a workout room and a stone fireplace on the main level.

A spokesperson for Pence did not respond to questions about the purchase.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mike PenceKaren Pence
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us