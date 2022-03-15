Mike Tyson's Cannabis Brand Making Ear-Shaped Weed Gummies

Mike Tyson's cannabis brand has launched ear-shaped marijuana edibles nearly 25 years after he was disqualified from the World Boxing Association Heavyweight Championship for biting Evander Holyfield's ear.

In reference to what became known as "The Bite Fight" with Holyfield, Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, announced a new product: ear-shaped edibles called Mike Bites — complete with a missing chunk.

Mike Bites ears have a bite mark at the top of the gummy, right where Tyson took off a piece of Holyfield's cartilage.

Holy ears! They’re finally here! Go get your Mike Bites now 👂😤 pic.twitter.com/BCbXcdYcra — ItsTyson20 (@itstyson20) March 15, 2022

