Protests
Live Updates

Live updates: Military parade in DC closes streets amid chance of storms

Follow the latest on travel disruptions, weather, protests and more

By Carissa DiMargo

The US Capitol ahead of the US Army’s 250th Anniversary Parade in Washington, DC, US, on Saturday, June 14, 2025. US President Donald Trump is hosting a military parade marking the 250th birthday of the US Army, as well as his own 79th birthday. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Getty Images

What to Know

  • The festival and massive military parade in D.C. will celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also falls on President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
  • Here's what to know about what time the parade starts, the security perimeter and possible flight delays at DCA.
  • There's a chance that storms could rain on Trump's military parade — they could roll in just as the parade is expected to gear up.
  • Road closures for the parade include the Arlington Memorial Bridge, as well as the inbound Roosevelt Bridge's splits to Constitution and Independence avenues, and some exits on I-395 in downtown D.C. In addition, the GW Parkway will be closed in both directions between U.S. 50 and I-395.

Expect big crowds, fireworks, troops and tanks rolling down Constitution Avenue — as well as traffic and travel disruptions, a protest and debate over the cost of the festivities.

Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

ProtestsDonald TrumpMilitaryWashington DC
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us