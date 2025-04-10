Lifestyle

Miller High Life to release vinyl record full of beer to honor dive bars

Songs in the album include 'Welcome to the Dive,' 'Regular's Remix,' and 'Last Call Symphony'

By NBC Staff

Dive Bar Sounds Record
Molson Coors Beverage Company

Miller High Life has taken its dive bar roots and spun them into something unexpected: a vinyl record filled with beer.

As part of the new music initiative celebrating musicians and the culture of neighborhood dive bars, the brand has announced a fully playable record pressed with actual Miller High Life inside. Yes, it plays music — and yes, it’s filled with the self-titled "Champagne of Beers."

The limited-edition, seven-track "Dive Bar Sounds" album marks the launch of "The Soundtrack to the High Life," a new platform focused on spotlighting musicians. The album is intended to reflect the same grit, charm and no-frills vibes as the bars that have poured Miller High Life for generations, the company says.

The beer was first introduced in 1903.

"Dive Bar Sounds comes to life through original tracks that blend the authentic sounds of your favorite dive bar with The Champagne of Beers to tell the story of a night at the dive," brand owner Molson Coors Beverage Company said in a statement.

Songs in the album include "Welcome to the Dive," "Regular's Remix," "Champagne Nights" and "Last Call Symphony."

There will be numerous pre-order days for the vinyl, starting Thursday and occurring again Tuesday and Wednesday. People who are over the age of 21 can pre-order the record for $18.

