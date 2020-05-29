Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on George Floyd Charged With Murder

The police officer seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced at a news conference Friday.

Derek Chauvin, who was one of four officers fired this week, was arrested Friday after three days of often-violent protests that resulted in fires and looting across parts of Minneapolis.

Freeman said that he may bring more charges against the officer.

Chauvin, 44, became the focus of street protests and a federal investigation after he was seen in cellphone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old a black man, for almost eight minutes Monday night during his arrest on a suspicion of passing a counterfeit bill. Floyd, who was handcuffed and heard saying he couldn’t breathe, was pronounced dead later that night.

Police around the U.S. and law enforcement experts have broadly condemned the way Floyd was restrained. Some police officials and experts said equally shocking was something not seen in the video: Other officers on the scene apparently did not try to intervene even as Floyd repeatedly cried out that he couldn't breathe and moaned in pain.

“Any officer who abuses their power or stands by and allows it to happen does not deserve to wear the badge, period,” Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown said.

Freeman said Friday the investigation is ongoing and he "anticipated charges" against the other former officers.

"We felt it appropriate to focus on the most dangerous perpetrator," the Freeman said of Chauvin's arrest.

News of the arrest came moments after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s protests and called for swift justice for officers involved. Walz said the state would take over the response to the protests and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The fire is still smoldering in our streets. The ashes are symbolic of decades and generations of pain, of anguish unheard,” Walz said, adding. “Now generations of pain is manifesting itself in front of the world — and the world is watching.”

A video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of black man as they place him under arrest. The man can be heard telling officers he can't breathe. After several minutes on the ground, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

