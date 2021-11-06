Missing NC Teen Found After Using TikTok Hand Sign Alerting She Was in Danger

Authorities were able to find a missing 16-year-old girl after she caught the attention of a driver by using hand gestures popularized on the social media platform TikTok.
According to the Laurel County sheriff's office in Kentucky, the girl was inside a silver colored Toyota car when another driver saw her using hand signals known on TikTok "to represent violence at home – I need help – domestic violence."
After recognizing what the signals meant and seeing that the teen "appeared to be in distress," the driver called 911, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
The alert led to the arrest of 61-year-old James Herbert Brick of Cherokee, North Carolina on Thursday afternoon while driving the near a Kentucky interstate.
