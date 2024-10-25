‘Modern Family''s Sarah Hyland opens up on healing after past abusive relationship

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sarah Hyland is turning her pain into purpose.

The "Modern Family" alum spoke out about the importance of advocating for domestic violence survivors after experiencing what she called her own abusive relationship. Explaining how painful memories can stay “in that abused place of your soul,” Hyland said she hopes to help others know they’re not alone by sharing her personal story.

“It’s almost like you don’t wanna talk about it anymore,” Hyland told Variety in an interview published Oct. 24. “You want it to be done, and that’s that. I completely understand the dissociation pattern of it.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In fact, the 33-year-old feels “very much guilty” of doing the same thing “until something happens where I’m triggered,” she said, “and I didn’t realize that part of myself had been healed.”

“I don’t know if that part [of] any woman will ever be fully healed from that,” Hyland who has been happily married to Bachelor Nation’s Wells Adams since 2022 — continued. “It’s something that kind of scars her soul a little bit.”

That’s why Hyland believes by advocating for survivors, it’s “more so putting love towards that scar instead of hating it and ignoring it.”

“For thousands of years now, we didn’t talk about it,” she added. “I feel that if we talk about it more, more women — and men and just human beings in general in abusive relationships — will feel more comfortable to be able to talk about it with their loved ones instead of letting their abuser isolate them from everyone, which is the first thing that they do, so that you don’t have that community.”

The actress obtained a restraining order against ex Matt Prokop in 2014, her attorney confirmed to E! News at the time. In court documents previously obtained by E! News, Hyland accused Matt of physically and verbally abusing her during their relationship, crediting her TV mom Julie Bowen for eventually helping her leave the situation.

E! News reached out to Prokop's reps at the time for comment but did not hear back.

Now, Julie is praising Hyland for her courage to help others in need.

“Without adversity, there can be no way to define one’s character and sense of self,” Julie told Variety. “Sarah’s path has forced her, from a very early age, to take on challenges — both physical and emotional. She has met each moment with determination, grace, and vulnerability.”