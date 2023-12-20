Money problems forced Sydney Sweeney's family to sell her great-grandmother's house—she was able to buy it back last year

Sydney Sweeney is putting the money she's making as a Hollywood star into real estate.

The "Euphoria" actress recently spoke on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" about being able to afford to buy back her great-grandmother's house after her family was forced to sell it years ago.

"My great-grandma had this beautiful house... My grandma was born in it. My mom was born in it, and then as the kids got older, they built on the property another home," Sweeney said. "And when my great-grandpa passed away and my great-grandma got old, they just couldn't afford to keep it anymore... It was a lot."

Sweeney, who was born in Washington but raised in Idaho, decided it was time to buy back the house last year.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I called up the owners and I said, 'I want to buy my great-grandmother's house back,'" Sweeney said. "My 'grandy' still lives in the house next door," she added. "So I'm neighbors with my 'grandy' now."

This isn't the first time Sweeney has opened up about her family's financial struggles.

In a November interview with Women's Health, Sweeney revealed that when her family moved to Los Angeles so she could pursue an acting career, they were forced to file for bankruptcy and make that sale of her great-grandmother's house, which belonged to her parents at the time.

"I watched my parents lose a lot. We filed for bankruptcy, and they lost their house back home on the lake. We couldn't afford life in L.A. We couldn't afford life anywhere," Sweeney said. "It was hard because they were supporting my dream, and I couldn't imagine doing anything else."

Nbc | Nbcuniversal | Getty Images

In a separate July interview with The Hollywood Report, Sweeney said that watching her parents struggle and having to take different jobs to help them "keep afloat" created a work ethic that continues to this day.

"If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don't have income to cover that. I don't have someone supporting me, I don't have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help," Sweeney said. "If I just acted, I wouldn't be able to afford my life in L.A.," she said. "I take deals because I have to."

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.