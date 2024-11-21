Crime and Courts

Mother pleads guilty in deadly fentanyl overdose of Pennsylvania toddler

Officials in Lehigh County say Jayleen Rivas-Rodriguez has pled guilty after her 22-month-old child died of an overdose while in her care in April of 2021

By Hayden Mitman

Illegal fentanyl is safely handled and contained.

The mother of a 22-month-old child that died of a fentanyl overdose has pled guilty to charges involved in the toddler's death, officials said.

On Thursday, Gavin Holihan, Lehigh County District Attorney, announced that Jayleen Rivas-Rodriguez, 35, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child after her son died of a drug overdose on April 5, 2021.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

In a statement on the plea, officials said a charge of third-degree murder was withdrawn.

The child's father, 32-year-old Jorge Suarez-Santiago, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has been charged with murder and other offenses in this incident. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 13.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Officials said the two were charged after police were called to an Allentown hospital after the couple's 22-month-old son, Johansy Suarez-Rivas, was brought in and was not breathing.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital and, officials said, it was determined that he died of fentanyl toxicity.

According to police officials, an investigation allegedly found that both Suarez-Santiago and Rivas-Rodriguez had been using heroin in the hours before their son's death.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 1 hour ago

Trump's transition team turns to Project 2025 after disavowing it during the campaign

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Lawsuit against former Marvel actor Jonathan Majors dropped by ex-girlfriend who accused him of assault

And, officials allege, Rivas-Rodriguez left her son in Suarez-Santiago's care and provided the boy's father with, what she believed, was heroin before she left their Allentown home for several hours.

Upon her return, officials said, Rivas-Rodriguez discovered the toddler unresponsive.

Rivas-Rodriguez is set to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2025, and a statement from Holihan's office claims she is facing five to 20 years in prison.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us