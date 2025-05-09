What mom doesn't want to feel loved, appreciated and truly spoiled on Mother's Day?

Sure, the clock is running out on tracking down the perfect gift before Sunday, but it's not too late to find last-minute savings and freebies for mom.

From free events to discounts on her favorite products, restaurants, brands and retailers are helping to make Mother's Day easy and affordable this year.

Deals/Events at Retail Stores

Celebrate Mom in style at select Bloomingdale’s stores during a special in-store Mother’s Day event from 1–5 p.m. (times may vary—call your local store for details).

Enjoy curated music, complimentary treats and refreshments, fresh bouquets, exclusive surprises, and more as you shop the latest collections.

If she's a mom to young kids, she'll love creating something together with them. PBK is hosting a free Mother's Day craft event at participating stores on May 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.

Space is limited so RSVP ahead of time.

Online Deals

Get rid of those toxic Teflon pans and upgrade mom's cookware with Caraway. Bundle and save up to 15% as part of Caraway's Mother's Day collection. Discount is automatically applied.

Calpak has the best luggage, diaper bags, packing cubes, and any other kind of bags she could need. Right now, save 15% on orders over $100. Discount is automatically applied at checkout.

Help mom become the healthiest version of herself. From now until May 12, save $80 on a Hurom juicer with code MDAY2025.

Give mom the gift of self-care with the medical-grade LED light therapy product that's all over TikTok.

Take $50 off 1 full-sized device with code SAVE50

Take $115 off 2 full-sized devices with code SAVE115

Take $200 off 3 full-sized devices with code SAVE200

Food Deals

Treat the moms in your life to something extra special this Mother’s Day at California Pizza Kitchen. From May 10–12, participating locations are serving up heart-shaped pizzas on their signature crispy thin crust — perfect for moms with a heart of gold (dine-in only, while supplies last).

Pair it with a refreshing Red-Berry Sangria for just $8 on May 10–11 (dine-in only, must be 21+). And don’t miss their limited-time gift card offer: buy a $50 eGift card by May 11 and receive a $10 eBonus to use between May 12–June 9.

Chicken Salad Chick is celebrating moms with a BOGO offer on Friday, May 9. Buy one Large Quick Chick, get another free at all locations. Offer valid for dine-in and drive-thru orders only.

Make this Mother’s Day as unforgettable as she is with a luxurious 3-course weekend brunch at Fleming’s.

Treat her to elegant entrées like the Sliced Tenderloin & French Onion Frittata or the Shellfish Louie Salad, all part of a specially curated brunch menu starting at $52 per guest. Brunch is available until 3 p.m. all weekend long.

Free wings for mom. When you dine-in on Mother's Day, buy 10 of any style of wings and get 10 free.

Give Mom a break from cooking and enjoy $0 delivery on any digital order from KFC this Mother’s Day weekend.

Whether it’s buckets of her favorites or a full family feast, it’s finger lickin’ good — delivered free, May 10–12. Order online or through the KFC app and celebrate Mom the easy (and delicious) way.

TCBY is celebrating moms by gifting them a free 6 oz. cup or cone of frozen yogurt on May 11.

For self-serve stores, toppings are included in the 6 ounces but customers will have to pay the difference if it weighs over the 6 ounces.

Take 20% off any online order at White Castle with code WCMOM — just in time for Mother’s Day. Valid May 9–11. Order online, #FollowYourCrave, and make it a celebration fit for a queen (who loves sliders).