Kentucky

Five Dead and Eight Injured in Shooting at Louisville Bank

The shooter was also dead, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters at a news conference Monday morning

By Noreen O'Donnell

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least five people were killed and six others were injured in a shooting at a bank building in downtown Louisville, officials confirmed.

The shooter was also dead, Louisville Metro Police Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters at a news conference Monday morning, though the circumstances of his death was not known at this time.

Humphrey said the wounded victims were hospitalized at University of Louisville Hospital in varying conditions. At least one of those injured was a Louisville Metro police officer, NBC affiliate WAVE reports.

Police received reports of a shooter around 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to WAVE.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When police arrived "they encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location at that time," Humphrey said. 

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

U.S. & World

decision 2024 41 mins ago

President Biden Kicks Off Easter Egg Roll by Telling Al Roker He's Planning to Run for Reelection

tibet 4 hours ago

Dalai Lama Apologizes After Video of Him Asking Boy to ‘Suck My Tongue' Sparks Outcry

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.

This article tagged under:

Kentuckygun violence
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us