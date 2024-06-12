Multiple injuries reported in ‘incident' in northwest Illinois town outside of Dixon

Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday in an incident in a northwest Illinois town just outside of Dixon.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department confirmed to NBC affiliate station WREX that multiple people were injured in what they described as a "possible shooting" investigation near Lost Lake in Illinois, northeast of Dixon.

Details on what happened, along with the number of injuries, weren't immediately available.

WREX reported Lee County Board Chairman Bob Olson said three Ogle County Sheriff's Office deputies were among the injured.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon confirmed to NBC Chicago that three people who were wounded in the incident were transported to their hospital. Of those, two were treated and released, but a condition on the third person was not immediately known.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area where the incident occurred.

Check back for more on this developing story.