Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery During Funeral

Multiple people were shot during a funeral in southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, police said, as loved ones were paying their final respects to a 37-year-old man.
The Racine Police Department told residents to stay away from Graceland Cemetery due to "multiple shots fired" there at 2:26 p.m. CDT.
"There are victims but unknown how many at this time," according to a police statement. "The scene is still active and being investigated. "
