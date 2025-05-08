Hartford

4 people injured in ‘ambush style' shooting during game in Hartford, Conn.

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people were injured in an "ambush style" shooting that took place during an outdoor game in Hartford Wednesday night.

Lt. Aaron Boisvert said officers responded to a very chaotic scene with multiple shooters and guns on Nelson Street around 10 p.m.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Responding officers found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene. One was unresponsive and is currently undergoing surgery, according to police.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and are being treated. Three of the four people injured are in stable condition, authorities said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

When officers arrived, there were multiple fights happening in the street. Police said there's "evidence all over the place" and they are conducting an investigation.

The police department said several men were playing a dice game outside when the shooting happened.

U.S. & World

Europe 39 mins ago

V-E Day tinged with some dread 80 years after World War II ended in Europe

Team USA 2 hours ago

Olympic great Sue Bird to be first managing director of USA Basketball women's national team

It comes after a deadly shooting that happened around 1:30 p.m. on Capitol Avenue.

"It was a very violent day in the city of Hartford," Boisvert said.

The scene is active and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us