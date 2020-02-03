impeachment

Murkowski Says Trump’s Actions ‘Shameful’ But She’ll Vote to Acquit

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a moderate Republican, said on the Senate floor Monday she'd vote to acquit President Donald Trump even though his actions were "shameful and wrong." On the other side of the aisle, Sen. Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, introduced a resolution to censure the president instead of removing him from office, NBC News reported.

Murkowski called out colleagues who were present during Bill Clinton's and impeachment trial and have staked out "the exact opposite stance" in the Trump trial. "That level of hypocrisy is astounding even for a place like Washington, D.C.," Murkowski said.

A formal censure of the president could be a unifying way forward, Manchin said in his floor speech earlier.

Manchin, speaking on the Senate floor, said he hadn't decided how he'd vote on the two articles of impeachment against the president, but criticized Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy where he suggested Zelenskiy investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

