Nevada

Mysterious monolith appears on Las Vegas hiking trail

The Las Vegas Police Department is wondering "how did it get up there?"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, mysterious monoliths were popping up all over the country. This week, one reappeared in the Nevada desert.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Police Department shared photos of the towering structure near the Gass Peak hiking trail over the weekend.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

"We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water... but check this out! Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley," the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The agency is wondering "how did it get up there?"

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Similarly, beginning in November 2020, monoliths began appearing across the U.S. and around the world. The structures were placed without anyone noticing and their origins are also a mystery.

Mysterious monolith appears in Romania

A mysterious monolith briefly appeared on a Romanian hillside, days after a similar monolith appeared in Utah.

This article tagged under:

Nevada
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us