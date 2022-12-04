N.C. Power Outages Investigated As ‘Criminal Occurrence'

Authorities were investigating widespread power outages in south-central North Carolina overnight as intentional criminal acts, the sheriff of Moore County said in a statement late Saturday.

An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday, with no estimate on a restoration time because a number of facilities are involved and the work will be complicated, said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for utility Duke Energy.

Sewer lift stations were also out of order and authorities advised residents to stay off the roads.

“There are multiple accidents that have occurred,” Southern Pines administration said in a statement on Facebook.

Both Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and Brooks report that the potential cause of the outages could be vandalism. Brooks said he could not further describe the nature of the possible crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.