North Carolina

N.C. Power Outages Investigated As ‘Criminal Occurrence'

Authorities in Moore County say multiple outages in the area appeared to be the result of "intentional" acts. An estimated 45,000 utility customers were in the dark.

Electricity pylons
Getty Images

Authorities were investigating widespread power outages in south-central North Carolina overnight as intentional criminal acts, the sheriff of Moore County said in a statement late Saturday.

An estimated 45,000 customers were without electricity late Saturday, with no estimate on a restoration time because a number of facilities are involved and the work will be complicated, said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for utility Duke Energy.

Sewer lift stations were also out of order and authorities advised residents to stay off the roads.

“There are multiple accidents that have occurred,” Southern Pines administration said in a statement on Facebook.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Both Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields and Brooks report that the potential cause of the outages could be vandalism. Brooks said he could not further describe the nature of the possible crime.

Read the full story here at NBCNews.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

North CarolinaCriminalpower outage
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us