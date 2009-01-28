Giants Super Bowl Rings Found

The New York Giants may have lost their Super Bowl mojo this year, but at least their rings have been found.

Authorities say they have found 27 New York Giants NFL Super Bowl rings, valued at more than $170,000, stolen last June from a Massachusetts jewelry manufacturer.

Massachusetts investigators found the rings Tuesday in a bank safe deposit box in the town of Saugus. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Kristen Sullivan, who allegedly rented the box, was being held on a charge of receiving stolen property and would be arraigned Wednesday.

Sullivan was one of three people arrested Friday in the $2 million robbery of jewelry manufacturer E.A. Dion Inc. in Attleboro. She had been freed on her own recognizance after pleading not guilty earlier Tuesday to a previous charge of receiving stolen property. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.

Sean Murphy of Lynn pleaded not guilty Monday to receiving stolen property and was ordered held on $250,000 bail. According to court documents, police found one of the stolen Super Bowl rings in the 44-year-old Murphy's bedroom, jewelry in his car, and rare coins in a bank safe deposit box. Murphy's lawyer says his client looks forward to his day in court.