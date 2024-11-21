Rep. Nancy Mace says her anti-trans bathroom bill ‘absolutely' targets Rep.-elect Sarah McBride

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., said Tuesday that her effort to ban transgender women from using female bathrooms at the U.S. Capitol is a direct response to the election of Sarah McBride, who is set to be the first openly transgender person in Congress.

Mace introduced a resolution Monday to prohibit any lawmakers and House employees from "using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex." She was asked by reporters Tuesday if the move was in response to McBride.

"Yes and absolutely, and then some," Mace told reporters, adding, "I’m absolutely 100% gonna stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way."

Mace said she would like to see her resolution incorporated into the House rules package for the next Congress. She said she's also working on legislation that would ban such a dynamic on federal property and legislation that would ban it in schools funded by the federal government.

In a post on X on Monday night, McBride said, "Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness."

McBride's spokesperson declined to comment further Tuesday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Mace’s legislation “doesn’t go far enough.” Greene also suggested she’d be willing to get into a physical altercation if McBride uses women’s restrooms.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Tuesday that Republicans are trying to resolve the issue but that they will make accommodations for McBride.

"This is an unprecedented matter, so we’re going to, we’ll find a resolution that that solves the problem, but we’re working on that ... and stay tuned for how we respond," he said.

He added: "We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people. I believe it’s a command we treat all persons with dignity and respect. ... This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before. We’re going to do that in a deliberate fashion with member consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person."

