Chipotle, Freebirds and Other Restaurants Offer Deals For National Burrito Day. Here's a Full List of Freebies

Another unofficial food holiday is upon us — here are some national chains where you can score a free or discounted meal on National Burrito Day in 2023.

Who doesn't love free food?

Thursday is National Burrito Day, and with the unofficial annual holiday comes freebies and discounts at some of the biggest national chain restaurants.

Chipotle is giving away 10,000 burritos to customers on April 6 — though it's not as easy as it sounds. Burrito lovers will have to monitor the company's Twitter account for codes throughout the day that they can text to 888-222 for a chance to win one of the 10,000 free burritos.

If you're looking to avoid the social media hassle, you can get a burrito delivered for free with the code "DELIVER" if you order on the restaurant website or app.

The National Burrito Day deals started early at Chipotle, with the company partnering with Grubhub to offer 20,000 free burritos beginning April 5. Customers have to spend at least $20 on Grubhub to claim the freebie though.

Freebirds World Burrito, the Texas-based burrito chain, is offering $6 burritos on Thursday in honor of the holiday.

Moe's Southwest Grill, which operates 628 locations across the U.S., is offering buy-one-get-one deal on Thursday where customers can get a second burrito for 50% off.

Rubio's Coastal Grill, the West Coast Mexican food chain, is offering all burritos for $7.99 on National Burrito Day.

El Pollo Loco is offering buy-one-get-one free burritos on Thursday for customers enrolled in the company's rewards program.

Taco Bell is offering a free Grilled Cheese Burrito if you spend $20+ through the restaurant's app. If you're looking for delivery options, customers can get any free burrito through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and Grubhub with a $20+ purchase.

Customers can also get free delivery when ordered online or through the app.

This list will be updated as more restaurants announce National Burrito Day deals.

