US Intelligence Director Clapper Says He Submitted Resignation Letter

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said Thursday he submitted a letter of resignation Wednesday night.

Clapper was testifying before the House Intelligence Committee. He has served in the role since August 2010.

He said submitting the letter "felt pretty good" and that he has 54 days left to serve.

A representative for Clapper's office told NBC News that he "signed his letter as required by all appointed Administration officials but is finishing out his term."

Clapper has said in interviews with NBC News over the last year that he was counting down the days to stepping down at the end of President Obama's final term in office. He started as a young intelligence office reporting to his father in Vietnam, NBC News reported.

NBC has reached out to the White House for comment.