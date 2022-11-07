animals

National Park Service Urges Visitors Not to Lick Toxic Psychedelic Toads

The Sonoran Desert toad excretes a toxin through its skin that can make humans sick, though some have sought it out for its potential psychedelic effects

While some may be tempted to offer the Sonoran Desert Toad a kiss, the National Park Service urged visitors to leave the potentially deadly amphibians alone.

In a Facebook post last week, the government agency warned visitors against licking the toads if they stumble across them. It's unclear whether there was a specific instance to prompt the advisory, but "here we are," the National Park Service wrote.

"These toads have prominent parotoid glands that secrete a potent toxin," the post said. "It can make you sick if you handle the frog or get the poison in your mouth."

People have exploited the toad's toxin as a psychedelic, smoking it to experience euphoria and hallucinations, according to the Oakland Zoo.

