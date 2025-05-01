National security adviser Michael Waltz is expected to depart his post

National security adviser Michael Waltz and deputy national security adviser Alex Wong are expected to leave President Donald Trump’s administration, according to three sources with knowledge of their expected departures.

Waltz, a former Florida congressman, has been on shaky ground with Trump since March after he inadvertently added a journalist to a private chat on the messaging app Signal with other top national security officials to discuss military strikes in Yemen.

White House officials have declined to comment when asked about the expected departure of Waltz and Wong. Nothing is final until the president announces it.

Screenshots of the Signal chat shared by The Atlantic showed that a user named "Michael Waltz" initially added the magazine's top editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, to the high-level discussion.

Waltz took responsibility for the incident in an interview in March with Fox News.

“I take full responsibility. I built the — I built the group,” Waltz told host Laura Ingraham. “My job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.”

Trump publicly stood by Waltz in the days after The Atlantic report, telling NBC News, "Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man."

But speaking with reporters from The Atlantic last week, Trump was less steadfast. Trump said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also participated in the group chat, was "safe."

"Does he stay longer than Mike Waltz?" The Atlantic's Ashley Parker asked.

"Waltz is fine," Trump said. "I mean, he’s here. He just left this office. He’s fine. He was beat up also."

Despite Trump's public support of Waltz, he vented privately about his frustration with him in the days after the incident became public, two Republican sources with knowledge of the conversations told NBC News at the time.

Waltz did not appear to be present at a Rose Garden ceremony Thursday morning attended by the president and many other senior administration officials, and was not mentioned in Trump's remarks welcoming attendees.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Waltz deserved to lose his job, and called for Hegseth, who discussed details about the attack in the Signal chat, to be the next to go.

“Look, they should fire him, but they’re firing the wrong guy. They should be firing Hegseth,” Schumer said.

Waltz paid tribute to Trump at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“We’ve had 100 days of your leadership, with respect, with strength,” Waltz said. “It’s an honor to serve you in this administration, and I think the world is far better and far safer for it.”

As a congressman, Waltz aligned himself with traditional conservative foreign policy views, though his stance on Ukraine moved closer to Trump’s.

Republicans in Congress who favor continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine viewed Waltz as a counterweight to Vice President J.D. Vance and others in the administration who have a more skeptical view of Kyiv and its cause.

Waltz’s efforts to shape a coherent approach to the Ukraine war and other international challenges were often undermined by Trump’s improvised, unpredictable leadership style.

Before the November election, Waltz had argued for quickly wrapping up the war in Ukraine and said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected peace talks, the U.S. should then ramp up weapons deliveries to Ukraine. But so far, Trump has not embraced that idea and has regularly focused his ire on Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Waltz’s influence was also diminished by Trump’s reliance on special envoy Steve Witkoff, whom the president has dispatched to hold talks with Putin as well as leaders in the Middle East.

