US Navy

Navy Searching for Case of Missiles That Fell Off Helicopter Into Pacific Ocean

Two containers with five RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles inside of them fell off an MH-60s Knighthawk helicopter in June. They are missing parts and it is very unlikely that they'll detonate underwater, the Navy says

By Rafael Avitabile

MH-60-USS-Abraham-Lincoln
US NAVY

The Navy is searching for a case of missiles that fell off of a helicopter into the Pacific Ocean last month.

A "rigging failure" led to two containers falling off of an MH-60s Knighthawk helicopter over the East Pacific Ocean on June 17, according to Navy spokesperson Brian O'Rourke.

The two containers had five RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missiles inside of them. They are missing parts and it is very unlikely that they'll detonate underwater, O'Rourke said.

160121-N-WK391-001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2016) The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) from its forward launcher while off the coast of Southern California during a live-fire exercise. New Orleans, part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), is currently underway conducting routine training exercises and maintenance in preparation for its upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Cyr/ Released)
Seaman Brandon Cyr, U.S. Navy
File photo: The amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD-18) fires a RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile (RAM) from its forward launcher while off the coast of Southern California during a live-fire exercise.
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Cyr/ Released
"The U.S. Navy has not placed any time constraints on the effort to locate the missing ordnance. We remain committed to leveraging all resources, including collaborating with local agencies, to locate and recover the missiles,” a statement from the Navy read.

