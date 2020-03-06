NBA Fines Mark Cuban Another $500,000 for Complaining About Officiating

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is facing a $500,000 fine by the NBA for "public criticism and detrimental conduct regarding NBA officiating," following comments he made after a game on Feb. 22.

After the game, Cuban questioned how a put-back basket was counted when officials had blown the play dead while making a goaltending call.

With about 10 seconds left in the game, Hawks guard Trae Young drove in and put up a layup that was blocked by Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith was whistled for goaltending -- and a half-second later Atlanta's John Collins grabbed the rebound off the rim and sank a put-back shot that not many gave much thought too since the refs had blown the whistle.

The goaltending call was ultimately reviewed and overturned -- and then officials awarded the Hawks Collins' bucket with just 8.4 seconds left to play in the game. At the time, the league said the whistle was ruled "inadvertent" since the goaltending call was overturned … and therefore the bucket was good.

Seconds later, the final score read Hawks 111, Mavs 107.

Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle and owner Cuban said that instead of awarding Atlanta points there should have been a jump ball since the players stopped playing once they heard the whistle.

The next day, the Mavericks filed a protest with league commissioner Adam Silver's office, citing a "misapplication of the rules."

The team learned Friday that the protest was rejected and that the final nine seconds of the game will not be replayed.

The league said Cuban was fined because after the game he walked onto the court and talked to officials where he could be seen shaking his head. They added that afterward Cuban, "spoke to reporters in the arena and tweeted several times that night and into the next day with comments that were highly critical, personal and demeaning to the league and its officiating staff."

Silver said team executives must be held to a higher standard and that "demeaning league employees also creates an intimidating workplace environment."

The NBA added Friday, "Silver determined there was no misapplication of the playing rules. The Replay Center Official correctly understood the rules to require that Collins’ basket count if he was in the act of shooting when the goaltending call was made."

Over the years, Cuban has been fined more than $3 million by the league for what they consider to be conduct detrimental to the league.

The team told NBC 5 Friday that neither they, nor Cuban, had a formal response to the fine.

The tweets the league found offending are below.

Just when you think the NBA officiating can't get any worse , guess again. This is absurd — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

So they call a goaltend. They literally blew the whistle that it was a goaltend. There was a putback after the whistle. After review they said no goaltend but count the basket ? WTF is that ? That's NBA officiating. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

But wait there is more. 1 of the refs told us it was an inadvertent whistle, so it was not goaltending. Doesn't matter that people stopped . They thought the whistle came after the putback. So the basket counted. So what where they reviewing if it wasn't a goaltend ? https://t.co/FPnNy1mRKe — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

And of course that comes after delon intentionally kicked the ball as he was getting thrown down to stop play. They don't , that's the play that would foul out maxi. https://t.co/s2v40xelLL — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

Refs have bad games. Crews have bad games. But this isn't a single game issue. This is the same shit that has been going on for 20 years . Hire former refs who think they know how to hire , train and manage. Realize 2 years later they can't. Repeat https://t.co/GPqvvWSpuT — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

In the past 12 years it's been Ronnie Nunn, Don Vaden, Bob Delaney , and now Monty Mccutcheon . What do they all have in common ? You know the definition of insanity ? https://t.co/GPqvvWSpuT — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020

An inadvertant whistle is a suspension of play. The ball becomes dead when the following occurs (1) Official blows his/her whistle

EXCEPTION: If a field goal is IN FLIGHT, the ball becomes dead when the goal is made, missed or touched by an offensive player. Pg 25 https://t.co/6riBMQoQej — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 23, 2020